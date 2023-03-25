Today Is The PVP Event GO Battle Day: Palmer In Pokémon GO GO Battle Day: Palmer is live in Pokémon GO, featuring Timed Research, Avatar Items, and gameplay inspired by this Diamond & Pearl Trainer.

A new PVP event comes to Pokémon GO today. Pokémon GO Battle Day: Palmer focuses on the Leader of Battle Tower in Diamond & Pearl, who is also the Frontier Brain in Platinum and Heart Gold & SoulSilver. Let's get into the details.

Here's what is happening in Pokémon GO for GO Battle Day: Palmer:

Date and time: Now live on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 from 12:00 a.m until 11:59 p.m.

Now live on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 from 12:00 a.m until 11:59 p.m. Event Bonuses: 4x Stardust from Win Rewards, not including End of Set rewards 100 total battles through 20 sets will be available in GO Battle League

Timed Research: This free Timed Research will be live throughout the event. It will offer Avatar Items inspired by Palmer and more.

This free Timed Research will be live throughout the event. It will offer Avatar Items inspired by Palmer and more. Active Leagues: Ultra League Mountain Cup: Great League



The Let's GO 2023 event is still live in Pokémon GO as well:

Date and time: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Special features: Meltan will be Shiny-capable once again during this event. Mystery Boxes will be able to be opened more frequently during the event. Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour will be appearing out of region globally. Ditto change up. Ditto will now be able to appear as Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo.

Wild spawns: Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Panpour, Pansear, Pansage, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo. Trubbish, Galarian Stunfisk, and Goomy will be rare spawns.

Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Panpour, Pansear, Pansage, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo. Trubbish, Galarian Stunfisk, and Goomy will be rare spawns. Field Research encounters: Pansage, Pansear, Panpour

Pansage, Pansear, Panpour Raids: Tier One and Tier Three are not described in the news brief Tier Five: Incarnate Forme Thundurus will be in raids until Tuesday, March 28th at which point Lugia will take over. Mega Raids: Mega Venusaur will be in raids until Tuesday, March 28th at which point Mega Alakazam will take over.

Event bonus: Increased chance of finding XXS and XXL Meltan Double Transfer Candy Increased chance of finding Ditto disguised as other Pokémon Meltan-themed Collection Challenge Seasonal Special Research: An Everyday Hero will be available to claim until June 1st, 2023 at 10 AM Local time Season 10 Ticketed Timed Research: Willow's Wardrobe remains available

