Today Is The PVP Event GO Battle Day: Palmer In Pokémon GO

A new PVP event comes to Pokémon GO today. Pokémon GO Battle Day: Palmer focuses on the Leader of Battle Tower in Diamond & Pearl, who is also the Frontier Brain in Platinum and Heart Gold & SoulSilver. Let's get into the details.

Pokémon GO graphic. Credit: Niantic
Here's what is happening in Pokémon GO for GO Battle Day: Palmer:

  • Date and time: Now live on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 from 12:00 a.m until 11:59 p.m.
  • Event Bonuses:
    • 4x Stardust from Win Rewards, not including End of Set rewards
    • 100 total battles through 20 sets will be available in GO Battle League
  • Timed Research: This free Timed Research will be live throughout the event. It will offer Avatar Items inspired by Palmer and more.
  • Active Leagues:
    • Ultra League
    • Mountain Cup: Great League

The Let's GO 2023 event is still live in Pokémon GO as well:

  • Date and time: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
  • Special features:
    • Meltan will be Shiny-capable once again during this event.
    • Mystery Boxes will be able to be opened more frequently during the event.
    • Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour will be appearing out of region globally.
    • Ditto change up. Ditto will now be able to appear as Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo.
  • Wild spawns: Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Panpour, Pansear, Pansage, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo. Trubbish, Galarian Stunfisk, and Goomy will be rare spawns.
  • Field Research encounters: Pansage, Pansear, Panpour
  • Raids:
    • Tier One and Tier Three are not described in the news brief
    • Tier Five: Incarnate Forme Thundurus will be in raids until Tuesday, March 28th at which point Lugia will take over.
    • Mega Raids: Mega Venusaur will be in raids until Tuesday, March 28th at which point Mega Alakazam will take over.
  • Event bonus: 
    • Increased chance of finding XXS and XXL Meltan
    • Double Transfer Candy
    • Increased chance of finding Ditto disguised as other Pokémon
    • Meltan-themed Collection Challenge
    • Seasonal Special Research: An Everyday Hero will be available to claim until June 1st, 2023 at 10 AM Local time
    • Season 10 Ticketed Timed Research: Willow's Wardrobe remains available

