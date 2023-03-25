Today Is The PVP Event GO Battle Day: Palmer In Pokémon GO
GO Battle Day: Palmer is live in Pokémon GO, featuring Timed Research, Avatar Items, and gameplay inspired by this Diamond & Pearl Trainer.
A new PVP event comes to Pokémon GO today. Pokémon GO Battle Day: Palmer focuses on the Leader of Battle Tower in Diamond & Pearl, who is also the Frontier Brain in Platinum and Heart Gold & SoulSilver. Let's get into the details.
Here's what is happening in Pokémon GO for GO Battle Day: Palmer:
- Date and time: Now live on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 from 12:00 a.m until 11:59 p.m.
- Event Bonuses:
- 4x Stardust from Win Rewards, not including End of Set rewards
- 100 total battles through 20 sets will be available in GO Battle League
- Timed Research: This free Timed Research will be live throughout the event. It will offer Avatar Items inspired by Palmer and more.
- Active Leagues:
- Ultra League
- Mountain Cup: Great League
The Let's GO 2023 event is still live in Pokémon GO as well:
- Date and time: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
- Special features:
- Meltan will be Shiny-capable once again during this event.
- Mystery Boxes will be able to be opened more frequently during the event.
- Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour will be appearing out of region globally.
- Ditto change up. Ditto will now be able to appear as Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo.
- Wild spawns: Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Panpour, Pansear, Pansage, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo. Trubbish, Galarian Stunfisk, and Goomy will be rare spawns.
- Field Research encounters: Pansage, Pansear, Panpour
- Raids:
- Tier One and Tier Three are not described in the news brief
- Tier Five: Incarnate Forme Thundurus will be in raids until Tuesday, March 28th at which point Lugia will take over.
- Mega Raids: Mega Venusaur will be in raids until Tuesday, March 28th at which point Mega Alakazam will take over.
- Event bonus:
- Increased chance of finding XXS and XXL Meltan
- Double Transfer Candy
- Increased chance of finding Ditto disguised as other Pokémon
- Meltan-themed Collection Challenge
- Seasonal Special Research: An Everyday Hero will be available to claim until June 1st, 2023 at 10 AM Local time
- Season 10 Ticketed Timed Research: Willow's Wardrobe remains available