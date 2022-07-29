Togetic Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022
The Ultra Unlock: Hisui Discoveries event is live in Pokémon GO. In addition to bringing new Hisuian species and their evolutions into the game, this Pokémon Legends: Arceus-based event also introduces a new rotation of Tier Three raids into the game. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Togetic in Tier Three raids as a solo player.
Top Togetic Counters
Pokebatter, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Togetic counters as such:
- Shadow Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Mega Manectric – Thunder Fang, Wild Charge
- Shadow Raikou – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Shadow Electivire – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Xurkitree – Thunder Shock, Discharge
- Shadow Mamoswine – Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Shadow Zapdos – Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Shadow Magnezone – Spark, Wild Charge
- Mega Beedrill – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Togetic with efficiency.
- Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Therian Forme Thundurus – Volt Switch, Thunderbolt
- Rampardos – Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Zekrom – Charge Beam, Wild Charge
- Nihilego – Acid, Sludge Bomb
- Dialga – Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Raikou – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Galarian Darmanitan – Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Mamoswine – Powder Snow, Avalanche
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Togetic can be defeated by solo trainers. This isn't the easiest Tier Three, though, so do yourself a favor and power up your counters with Stardust.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
Togetic can now be encountered in its Shiny form in raids!
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!