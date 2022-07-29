Togetic Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022

The Ultra Unlock: Hisui Discoveries event is live in Pokémon GO. In addition to bringing new Hisuian species and their evolutions into the game, this Pokémon Legends: Arceus-based event also introduces a new rotation of Tier Three raids into the game. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Togetic in Tier Three raids as a solo player.

Top Togetic Counters

Pokebatter, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Togetic counters as such:

Shadow Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Manectric – Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Raikou – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Xurkitree – Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Mamoswine – Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Zapdos – Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Shadow Magnezone – Spark, Wild Charge

Mega Beedrill – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Togetic with efficiency.

Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Therian Forme Thundurus – Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Rampardos – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Zekrom – Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Nihilego – Acid, Sludge Bomb

Dialga – Metal Claw, Iron Head

Raikou – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Galarian Darmanitan – Ice Fang, Avalanche

Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mamoswine – Powder Snow, Avalanche

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Togetic can be defeated by solo trainers. This isn't the easiest Tier Three, though, so do yourself a favor and power up your counters with Stardust.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Togetic can now be encountered in its Shiny form in raids!

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!