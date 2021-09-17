Tomorrow Is Oshawott Community Day In Pokémon GO

Tomorrow is Oshawott Community Day in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at the full details for this event, which will be the first time that a Water-type Starter Pokémon received the coveted Charged Attack of Hydro Cannon since Piplup Community Day back in January 2020, which is often seen by players as the end of the structure of Community Day as we once knew it.

Niantic posted the following information to the official Pokémon GO blog:

Date + Time Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Features Oshawott will be appearing more frequently in the wild! It will also be attracted to Rainy Lure Modules. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Oshawott!

This alone is enough to make this a standout Pokémon GO Community Day. Not only is it a Starter-focused day, which has gone from an every-other-month guarantee to a rarity, but it's also a new Shiny release. Community Day has changed and now often focuses on common spawns with their Shinies already out, so let's make sure to treasure this one for what it is.

Evolve Dewott (Oshawott's Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Samurott that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Samurott will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Razor Shell. This attack will be available for Samurott to learn even after the event has concluded.

Spicy! Not only do we have the expected Water-type Starter move of Hyrdo Cannon, which is always a game-changer for these Pokémon, but we also have another newly available attack. Seems like a fun and generous move that can set this Community Day apart a bit from previous Water-type Starters in Pokémon GO.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

Oshawott, for sure.

There'll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Rainy Lure Modules, and an Elite Fast TM. For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Oshawott Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, From Scalchops to Seamitars. This Special Research will include a Rainy Lure Module as one of its rewards.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a breakdown on whether or not these are worth it. I generally judge the tickets based on previous tickets, as Niantic doesn't make the tasks and rewards available until the event starts. The details for the box are right there, though, and unless you're big on Rainy Lure Modules or badly need an Elite Fast TM, this looks like a major miss.

Finally, the bonuses for Oshawott Community Day in Pokémon GO will be:

3× Catch XP Incense activated during the event will last for three hours Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Just one tip here. Be sure to crack a dozen Lucky Eggs!