Tonight Is Blitzle Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: January 2023 Tonight is Blitzle Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO and players want to know. Is it Shiny? What's the bonus? What's up with its yellow mane?

Tonight is Blitzle Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, January 31st, this Electric-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the final of five Spotlight Hours of January 2023 in Pokémon GO, but it isn't the only thing happening in the game right now. Read on for full details of this Spotlight Hour and the current related event, Crackling Voltage.

First up, yes! Blitzle can be Shiny. The standard Blitzle is seen above with a normal zebra color palette. During the Crackling Voltage event, though, the lightning bolt-shaped mane atop its head will be yellow rather than white as it is activated. In its Shiny form, the black is replaced by a dark blue.

The bonus for tonight's Spotlight Hour is double Candy for transferring Pokémon. I would suggest prepping your transfers before Spotlight Hour and then, when it hits 6 PM, simply hitting "Transfer" so you can go right to hunting for Shiny Blitzle.

Now, here is what else is going on during the current Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Now to Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 11:59 AM local time.



Now to Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 11:59 AM local time. Shiny release with limited boosted Shiny odds: Shiny Helioptile makes its Pokémon GO debut. It will be in the wild, in raids, from Eggs, and from Field Research. Note that, for the first time, Niantic is setting rates to an encounter type rather than species. Helioptile is specifically noted to have a higher Shiny rate in Raids and Eggs. The only other time this was noted by Niantic was Noibat during the Halloween event.

Shiny Helioptile makes its Pokémon GO debut. It will be in the wild, in raids, from Eggs, and from Field Research. Note that, for the first time, Niantic is setting rates to an encounter type rather than species. Helioptile is specifically noted to have a higher Shiny rate in Raids and Eggs. The only other time this was noted by Niantic was Noibat during the Halloween event. Wild spawns: Ekans, Magnemite, Grimer, Electrike, Stunky, Blitzle, Ferroseed, Helioptile, and Grubbin. Beldum and Dedenne will be rare spawns. Thankfully, Helipotile isn't listed as a rare spawn so it seems we will have a fighting chance.

Ekans, Magnemite, Grimer, Electrike, Stunky, Blitzle, Ferroseed, Helioptile, and Grubbin. Beldum and Dedenne will be rare spawns. Thankfully, Helipotile isn't listed as a rare spawn so it seems we will have a fighting chance. 7 KM Gift Eggs: Alolan Sandshrew, Skarmory, Blitzle, Stunfisk, Galarian Stunfisk, Helioptile, Dedenne.

Alolan Sandshrew, Skarmory, Blitzle, Stunfisk, Galarian Stunfisk, Helioptile, Dedenne. Field Research Encounters: Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb, Plusle, Minun, Emolga, and Helioptile.

Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb, Plusle, Minun, Emolga, and Helioptile. Raids: Tier One: Alolan Grimer, Shinx, Bronzor, Klink, Helioptile Tier Three: Venomoth, Galarian Weezing, Jolteon, Mawile Tier Five: Tapu Koko until February 1st at 10 AM, Registeel with Zap Cannon starting February 1st at 10 AM. Mega Raids: Mega Aerodactyl until February 1st at 10 AM, RMega Gengar starting February 1st at 10 AM.

