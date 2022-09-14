Tonight Is Celesteela & Kartana Regional Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Celesteela and Kartana Raid Hour is happening tonight, Wednesday, September 14th, in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM–7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring the Ultra Beasts that have been added to the game this week as regional encounters. Kartana will appear in raids in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela will appear in raids in the Southern Hemisphere. These two Ultra Beasts will remain the Tier Five raid bosses until September 27th, 2022 at which point Yveltal will take over. Let's take a look at tips for tonight's gameplay.

Get the other Ultra Beast: The main question many players will have is how to obtain the Ultra Beast that is not appearing in their hemisphere. There are multiple ways. Social media: By adding international Friends in Pokémon GO, you can access Pokémon out of your region with raid invites. You can create a Twitter account, post your friend code using the hashtags #PokemonGO and #PokemonGORaids and let people know two things: what you're looking for and what you will, in turn, send. This will also help you play Raid Hour multiple times during the day in different Time Zones. Another impactful way to raid is to download and utilize PokeGenie, where you can queue up to raid and friend people who will invite you to one-off raids. During Raid Hour, the queue tends to go quite quickly. Keep in mind that the line for these raids will be long but that they will go most quickly during Raid Hour.

The main question many players will have is how to obtain the Ultra Beast that is not appearing in their hemisphere. There are multiple ways. Go in with prepared teams: You don't want to use the recommended Pokémon that Niantic will offer. You want to prioritize attack over defense for raids in order to take Tier Five bosses down most efficiently in Pokémon GO. Check out our Raid Guides for both Celesteela and Kartana here.

Good luck with Raid Hour tonight, Pokémon GO players!