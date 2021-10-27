Tonight is Darkrai Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: October 2021

Pokémon GO has brought forth the Dark-type Mythical Pokémon Darkrai into Tier Five raids as a feature of the Halloween Event Part Two. Darkrai takes the place of Altered Forme Giratina and will be featured in both tonight's raid hour and next week's raid hour in Pokémon GO. That means that this spooky Pokémon will be appearing with increased frequency in Tier Five Raids from 6 PM – 7 PM local time. Here are some tips to take advantage of this Raid Hour.

Exclusive move : Now, Darkrai isn't the most interesting Halloween feature, as it has already had its Shiny released and was also featured last Halloween. It does indeed seem like a lazy choice for the most highly anticipated event of the year. However, you should at least get one of these Darkrai while they're here, as Darkrai has an event-exclusive move this time. When caught in raids, Darkrai will currently have the event-exclusive Poison-type charged attack of Sludge Bomb.

Build a team in advance: Niantic's suggestions prioritize Defense, which is not the optimal way to raid. You want to prioritize Attack in order to efficiently take down raid bosses. Build a team of powerful counters to take down Darkrai in advance and save it so that, when entering a raid lobby, you can swipe to a prepared list rather than going in with counters that will not be helpful. Darkrai is weak to Fighting-types like Machamp, Conkeldurr, Lucario, Hariyama, and others.

Note the change: When initially released in 2019, Darkrai was situated with buffed stats, making it an unofficial Tier Six Pokémon. In subsequent releases, it has not been that buffed and has the normal Tier Five boost. Because of its initial release, though, some Pokémon GO trainers are unaware of the change and are hesitant to go into these raids with fewer than seven trainers. Three to four prepared trainers can indeed take out Darkrai.