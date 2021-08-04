Tonight Is Dialga Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: Tips & Details

The Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event has finished in Pokémon GO, but that doesn't mean that you've lost your chance at a Shiny Dialga. Dialga will be here until Friday, August 6th at 10 AM local time. Before that, though, it will feature in this week's Raid Hour, happening tonight in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM. Most Gyms in the game will host hour-long Tier Five raids featuring this Steel/Dragon-type Legendary Pokémon. Here are our tips for the second Dialga Raid Hour.

You aren't locked to a single Raid Hour anymore in Pokémon GO. You can join online raid communities on Facebook, Twitter, Discord, and Reddit, where you can friend trainers all over the world. By coordinating with them, you can accept invites to Raid Hours in many different Time Zones. This will dramatically increase the number of Dialga raids you'll be able to complete during the day.

Don't trust Niantic's suggested counters, which prioritize Defense over Attack. You definitely don't want that. The most important aspect of your Pokémon in raids is the damage they can output per second as attackers. Because of this, you should prepare a team or two in advance that you can swipe to once you enter the raid lobby. Use our Dialga Raid Guide to build your team of counters.

Top counters include: Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power Regigigas: Ground-type Hidden Power, Focus Blast Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Heracross: Counter, Close Combat Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast



Here are the rest of August 2021's raid hour features in Pokémon GO:

Wednesday, August 11, 2021: Palkia

Wednesday, August 18, 2021: Palkia

Wednesday, August 25, 2021: Zacian

Monday, August 30, 2021: Zamazenta