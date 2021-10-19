Tonight Is Gothita Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus & Tips

Tonight is Gothita Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this Psychic-type Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details of this first Spotlight Hour happening during the official Halloween 2021 Event Part One.

Now, Gothita cannot be Shiny in Pokémon GO. However, it is still very much worth playing this Spotlight Hour if you are working toward Level 50 in the game. That is because tonight's bonus is double catch XP. So stock up on Poké Balls and get out there, but be sure to throw on two Lucky Eggs first to last the full hour. That will help you multiply the XP you're pulling in with the bonus.

Now, in order to increase the number of encounters you can fit within the hour, you may be interested in employing the Quick Catch Method in Pokémon GO. Here is a short description of how to do this from my official Bleeding Cool guide:

The Quick Catch method uses a mechanic in the game that allows trainers to skip this animation, cutting the catching process down to less than two seconds after throwing the ball. To employ the Quick Catch Method, you will need two hands. With one hand, hold down the berry button and slide it slightly to the right, toward the Pokéball. Then, with the other hand, the trainer will throw the ball. If done correctly, the "Run" option, which usually disappears, will remain at the top of the screen. As soon as the ball hits the Pokémon, the trainer should run from the Pokémon. If that ball was going to catch the Pokémon, it will be in their storage as their most recent catch. This method has been saving trainers time for years and that time adds up.

The final Spotlight Hour of October 2021 will take place next week. Here are the details straight from the official Pokémon GO blog:

Tuesday, October 26, 2021: Murkrow will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.