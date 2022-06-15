Tonight Is Groudon Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: June 2022

Tonight is the third Raid Hour of June 2022 in Pokémon GO and it is likely the last time we will see this certain Legendary in quite some time. Groudon Raid Hour is going down tonight, Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 from 6 PM through 7 PM in Pokémon GO. Take advantage of it, because tomorrow, Mewtwo will take over for the rest of June 2022. During this time, most Gyms in the game will host Tier Five raids, all of which will feature the Ground-type Legend, Groudon. Let's take a look at some gameplay tips.

Mewtwo is coming tomorrow: Remember how I said that Kyogre Raid Hour wasn't the one to grind because Kyogre would be featured at Pokémon GO Fest 2022? Well, this is the exact opposite tip. If you have yet to catch a Shiny Groudon, now is the time to grind! Mewtwo takes over tomorrow when the Pokémon TCG Crossover Event begins and it'll be here all throughout the rest of June 2022. Niantic knows damn well how hyped its players get for Groudon, so you can expect this Ground-type behemoth to be out of the game for quite some time. That makes this a key Raid Hour to play for anyone who has yet to catch this Shiny.

Remember how I said that Kyogre Raid Hour wasn't the one to grind because Kyogre would be featured at Pokémon GO Fest 2022? Well, this is the exact opposite tip. If you have yet to catch a Shiny Groudon, now is the time to grind! Mewtwo takes over tomorrow when the Pokémon TCG Crossover Event begins and it'll be here all throughout the rest of June 2022. Niantic knows damn well how hyped its players get for Groudon, so you can expect this Ground-type behemoth to be out of the game for quite some time. That makes this a key Raid Hour to play for anyone who has yet to catch this Shiny. Overall top ten counters: Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon) Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant) Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump) Shadow Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon) Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip) Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump) Shadow Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon) Shadow Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip) Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Ice Beam) Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Bargain counters without Megas or Shadows: Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf) Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip) Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon) Tapu Bulu (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot) Samurott (Fury Cutter, Hydro Cannon) Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump) Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon) Celebi (Magical Leaf, Leaf Storm) Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant) Empoleon (Water Fall, Hydro Cannon)



Best of luck to everyone getting out there to play Groudon Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. May Shiny luck be with you!