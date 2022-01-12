Tonight Is Heatran Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: January 2022

Tonight is Heatran Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Tonight, from 6 PM – 7 PM, Tier Five raids will be popping at most Gyms in the game with all of them featuring Heatran, which can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form. Here are a few tips to optimize your gameplay during this Raid Hour.

One and only: First up, know that this is the one and only Heatran Raid Hour happening in Pokémon GO this January. While Reshiram and Zekrom followed by Kyurem stretched from December into January, January will feature week-long raid rotations beginning with Heatran. Next week will be Shock Drive Genesect followed by Regice.

Prepare a team in advance: Heatran has a double weakness to Ground-types which means that you will be able to duo this Legendary if prepared. Be sure that both you and any partner you go in with is using powered-up Ground-types suited with the right movesets and you may be able to clinch this victory as a pair.

Refer to Bleeding Cool's Raid Guide: You can read the whole raid guide right here and get an understanding of the best methods to catch Heatran and its 100% IVs. For now, here is a quick list of powerful counters taken from the raid guide that you can use to build a team in Pokémon GO: Overall: Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake Shadow Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Non-Shadow & non-Mega: Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

You can read the whole raid guide right here and get an understanding of the best methods to catch Heatran and its 100% IVs. For now, here is a quick list of powerful counters taken from the raid guide that you can use to build a team in Pokémon GO: