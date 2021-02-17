Tonight is Latios & Latias Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO

It's the last Latias and Latios Raid Hour in Pokémon GO before Mewtwo, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres arrive. Catch these Pokémon before they leave with these tips.

Here are our tips for Latios and Latias Raid Hour Pokémon GO:

Latios and Latias are leaving on Saturday. Interest in raid dies down quickly outside of Raid Hour due to remote raiding, so Thursday and Friday are likely to be pretty dead days ahead of the massive Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto launching this Saturday. That means that if you have yet to catch your Shinies or Latios and Latias with good IVs, this may be your best chance. If ever there was a time to go all out on these twin Dragons, it's today! Which leads me to a bit that I try to hammer in every week for my Raid Hour pieces…

Take advantage of remote raiding: The days of a single-hour limited raid hour in Pokémon GO are over. Now, with remote raiding, you can coordinate with friends on social media to experience Raid Hour in different timezones. Our tip here is to, if you haven't already, explore remote raid groups on Discord, Reddit, and Facebook to take advantage of this incredible feature and drastically increase the number of raids you'll be able to do throughout raid hour and beyond. This will help you not only during Raid Hour but especially during Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, as Mewtwo is going to be a very desirable raid.

Know your 100% IVs! Raid Hour is a grind and you may end up rushing your catches more than you normally would. Knowing when to buckle down and concentrate on a catch comes down to knowing the CP you're looking for when hunting a Latios and Latias with perfect stats. The 100% IV Latias will have a CP of 2006 in normal weather conditions and 2507 in boosted conditions. The 100% IV Latios will have a CP of 2178 in normal weather conditions and 2723 in boosted conditions.

Best of luck out there tonight, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!