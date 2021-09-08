Tonight Is Lugia Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: September 2021

The first raid rotation of the Season of Mischief in Pokémon GO will be replaced today by the Psychic Spectacular 2021 rotation. However, the Legendary slot will remain the same until Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie return next week. That means that Lugia, who is currently available as the Shiny-capable Legendary boss with its signature move of Aeroblast, will be the subject of tonight's raid hour. The second Lugia Raid Hour of the month is happening tonight in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM. Most Gyms in the game will host hour-long Tier Five raids featuring this Flying/Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon. Here are our tips for playing Lugia Raid Hour.

Assess your raid passes : Honestly, this may be a personal thing, but unless you're hardcore hunting the Shiny, this is a completely missable raid hour. The second half of the month is going to be bananas with the mad dash to catch the Shiny versions of the region-locked Lake Trio in Pokémon GO. That's essentially half a month to Shiny-hunt three Pokémon, two of which will be difficult to obtain for every trainer. Lugia, on the other hand, is a staple of raids. It always returns, it's always Shiny-capable, and this isn't even the first time its signature move of Aeroblast has been featured. This is wedged between the insanity of Ultra Unlock 2021 and the Lake Trio release for a reason: it's downtime.

Come heavy: If you are intent on playing this raid hour in Pokémon GO, come prepared with your counters powered up. Lugia is incredibly tanky and is not an easy raid compared to most Legendaries. Coordinate with teams as best as possible and do not go in with fewer than four high-level trainers. If you don't know the trainers and cannot trust that they've powered up their counters and have pre-selected a team of the best attackers, going in with five minimum is a better bet.

Stay tuned for a breakdown of the full Psychic Spectacular 2021 raid rotation in Pokémon GO.