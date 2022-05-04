Tonight Is Mega Latios & Latias Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: May 2022

Tonight is the first time that you'll be able to Shiny hunt and earn Mega Energy for Legendary Pokémon during Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Tonight is Mega Latios & Latias Raid Hour and it will run from 6 PM through 7 PM local time. During tonight's Raid Hour, most Gyms in the game will host Mega Legendary raids, all of which will feature the draconic duo of Mega Latios & Latias. Using these tips, you can optimize your gameplay during this hour.

Come Heavy: These are actual Tier Six raids. Groups of six are struggling. Come with the best counters!

These are actual Tier Six raids. Groups of six are struggling. Come with the best counters! Actually Do It: This may seem like a dumb tip, but my biggest advice is to actually get out there and play. Mega Raids have been unappealing to the Pokémon GO fanbase for some time so I want to underline here just how much the new update improves things. Once you Mega Evolve a Pokémon, you'll be able to do so later on without having to earn more Mega Energy. You just have to wait for that Pokémon to be able to Mega Evolve between buffering periods. This transforms this aspect of the game dramatically. With Mega Evolution now functional and easier, earning Mega Latias and Latios Energy is very appealing.

Mega Evolve Gengar: Use your Mega Evolution on Gengar. You can now do so from the raid lobby and Gengar is going to be useful for you against both Mega Latias and Mega Latios.

Use your Mega Evolution on Gengar. You can now do so from the raid lobby and Gengar is going to be useful for you against both Mega Latias and Mega Latios. Play Multiple Raid Hours: Raid Invites are fantastic for multiple reasons, with one of those reasons being the benefits during Raid Hour days. You can use social media to post your code (hashtag it #PokemonGO and #PokemonGORaids) and accept invites from international players so you can play Raid Hour all day in multiple different timezones via invites in Pokémon GO. Another impactful way to raid is to download and utilize PokeGenie, where you can queue up to raid and friend people who will invite you to one-off raids. During Raid Hour, the queue tends to go quite quickly.