Tonight Is Numel Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: May 2022

Tonight is Numel Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, May 10th, Numel will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the second Spotlight Hour of May 2022 in Pokémon GO so stay tuned to see what else will be available this month. Before all that, though, let's talk Numel.

Can Numel be encountered as a Shiny? That's what many trainers are going to check into before heading out to play Spotlight Hour, especially now that Incense has been nerfed and only offers increased spawns when walking. The answer is an unfortunate no, so Shiny hunters may have an easy Spotlight Hour to sit out tonight.

However, just because many won't want to go out to participate in Numel Spotlight Hour doesn't mean it's not worth playing during the hour. Niantic is offering a terrific bonus during tonight's Spotlight Hour that can be passively played from home. Tonight's Spotlight Hour is double Candy for transferring Pokémon. I recommend that you go through your storage before Spotlight Hour starts and see what you're going to transfer and, if you use the tag feature, get to tagging. I recommend you let go some of those Legendaries, as many of us have so many Legendaries saved for trading that we have more than we'd ever, ever be able to actually swap.

Here's what you can expect in upcoming Spotlight Hours this May 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, May 17th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Magikarp with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Tuesday, May 24th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Seel with double Stardust for catching Pokémon

Tuesday, May 31st from 6 PM – 7 PM: Pikipek with double XP for catching Pokémon.