Tonight Is Paras Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2022

Tonight is Paras Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7pm tonight, Tuesday, March 28th, Paras will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the fifth and final Spotlight Hour of March 2022 in Pokémon GO but we can also help you prepare for the full next month of Spotlight Hours. Let's get into the details.

Paras, like all Kanto Pokémon (at least all Kanto Stage One Pokémon), can indeed be Shiny, so get ready to grind out the hour, Shiny hunters. The standard Paras, which you can see pictured above, is mostly orange. Shiny Paras is noticeably different from a deep burnt orange.

The Spotlight Hour bonus isn't entirely helpful unless you're looking to invest in a Parasect, but that isn't exactly one of the most meta species. We have double Catch Candy tonight and Paras will be just about the only thing out… but if you can get a bunch of tasks done and run from the encounters, going through your stacked encounters during the double Catch Candy bonus may be a good move. There are no items to help increase this bonus, so just play it as is. My advice? Shiny hunt, have fun and don't worry about this bonus.

Here is the current schedule of Spotlight Hours scheduled for March 2022 in Pokémon GO:

April 5th at 6 PM: Stunky with double transfer Candy

April 12th at 6 PM: Bunnelby with double evolution XP

April 19th at 6 PM: Oddish with double Catch Stardust

April 26th at 6 PM: Sunshine Form Cherrim