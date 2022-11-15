Tonight Is Porygon Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Nov. 2022

Tonight is Porygon Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, November 15th, this Normal-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third of five Spotlight Hours of November 2022 in Pokémon GO. Keep reading for a full breakdown of the upcoming Spotlight Hours for this month, but first, let's get into the details of tonight's offering and bonus.

First up, yes, Porygon can indeed be Shiny in Pokémon GO. Its Shiny was unlocked during Porygon Community Day, which was voted for by the players back during COVID times. Now, Porygon as a Community Day Pokémon means that many players will already have an abundance of Shiny Porygon, but this is certainly a solid chance at this Shiny if anyone missed its Community Day, as Porygon is normally quite rare. Shiny Porygon looks quite a bit different than the standard version. Standard Porygon is pictured above with a reddish-pink body and blue features. The Shiny Porygon has a dark purple body and light purple, almost features.

Tonight's bonus is double Candy for catching Pokémon. This is a bonus that you can take advantage of with absolutely no items. You can simply catch Porygon by the dozen to pull in this extra Candy, but just keep in mind… this is just Porygon Candy. This is one of the most limited bonuses that Spotlight Hours offers, because it only really works if you want to work on building up this one specific Pokémon.

There are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2022:

November 22nd, 2022: Petilil with double Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Petilil with double Candy for transferring Pokémon. November 29th, 2022: Hoothoot with double XP for evolving Pokémon.