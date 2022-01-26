Tonight Is Regice Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: January 2022

Tonight is the final Raid Hour of January 2022 in Pokémon GO but it's just the start of a new cycle of Legendaries. Regice has now returned to raids, kicking off a run of the Hoenn Titans that will continue in February with Regirock and Registeel. First, though, let's talk tonight. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Regice Raid Hour will bring Tier Five raids featuring this Ice-type Legendary Pokémon to most gyms in the game. Be sure to look at Bleeding Cool's tips below to make sure you're prepared for the hour.

Build a team in advance: The last thing you want to do during Raid Hour is use Niantic's suggested counters. Those often prioritize Defense over Attack. Not good! You can build a team of the top Attackers with the best moves by using our Raid Guide, which you can read right here.

The last thing you want to do during Raid Hour is use Niantic's suggested counters. Those often prioritize Defense over Attack. Not good! You can build a team of the top Attackers with the best moves by using our Raid Guide, which you can read right here. Know your limits… and those of your raiding pals: Regice is a tank. Unlike the previous boss, Genesect, it cannot be defeated by a pair of Pokémon GO players. Your best bet is to go in with at least three absolutely elite trainers or, outside of that, four at an absolute minimum.

Regice is a tank. Unlike the previous boss, Genesect, it cannot be defeated by a pair of Pokémon GO players. Your best bet is to go in with at least three absolutely elite trainers or, outside of that, four at an absolute minimum. Think about your Raid Pass: Before crafting a strategy for the night, you may want to look at the future Tier Five raid features in Pokémon GO during February 2022. There are some new Shiny chances later in the month and if you have a limited budget for passes, those may be preferable to you than a recurring species like Regice. February 2022 Tier Five raid features include: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, to Wednesday, February 9, 2022: Regirock with the limited attack Earthquake Wednesday, February 9, 2022, to Wednesday, February 16, 2022: Registeel with the limited attack Zap Cannon Wednesday, February 16, 2022, to Saturday, February 19, 2022: Normal Forme Deoxys Saturday, February 19, 2022, to Tuesday, February 22, 2022: Attack Forme Deoxys Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to Friday, February 25, 2022: Defense Forme Deoxys Friday, February 25, 2022, to March 1, 2022: Speed Forme Deoxys Saturday, February 26, 2022, during Pokémon GO Tour: Johto: Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-Oh

Before crafting a strategy for the night, you may want to look at the future Tier Five raid features in Pokémon GO during February 2022. There are some new Shiny chances later in the month and if you have a limited budget for passes, those may be preferable to you than a recurring species like Regice. February 2022 Tier Five raid features include: