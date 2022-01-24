Regice Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

Today, raids switch over as the Power Planet event in Pokémon GO changes gears. Tier One and the Mega Raid boss will remain the same as we saw in Part One, while Tier Three and Five change today. Let's take a look at the new Tier Five Raid Boss that replaces Shock Drive Genesect today: one of the three Legendary Titans of Hoenn, Regice. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Ice-type Legendary, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Regice's Shiny rate.

Top Regice Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Regice counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Sacred Sword)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regice with efficiency.

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flame Thrower)

Emboar (Low Kick, Blast Burn)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

You can't short-man a Regice raid like you can a Genesect raid. Three trainers will be the minimum number to beat Regice, but even this may be very difficult to pull off. If you cannot guarantee that those lobbying with you are using the top counters with the best moves, four trainers should be the absolute minimum.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regice will have a CP of 1784 in normal weather conditions and 2230 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!