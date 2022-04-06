Tonight Is Therian Thundurus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2022

A new Legendary raid rotation has come to Pokémon GO, featuring a Tier Five raid boss that can be Shiny for the first time. It's Therian Forme Thundrus and it'll be widely available to raid tonight. Indeed, tonight is Therian Forme Thundurus Raid Hour and it will run from 6 PM through 7 PM local time. During tonight's Raid Hour, most Gyms in the game will host Tier Five raids, all of which will feature the Electric/Flying-type Therian Forme Thundurus. Using these tips, you can optimize your gameplay during this hour.

Shiny hunt!: Raids can become tedious when nothing new is featured in Tier Fives, which happens quite often to longtime Pokémon GO players. Right now, though, we're in a great stretch of new releases. Niantic has developed a fun pattern: New Alolan Legendary, new Shiny release, new Alolan Legendary, new Shiny release, and so on. Now, it's Therian Forme Thundrus's turn to sparkle. Take advantage of this terrific raid pattern while you can, get out there, and raid to your heart's content.

One of the biggest bummers of Raid Hour is when you think you have enough Trainers and then go into a raid only to see your fellow Pokémon GO players using the worst possible counters. You don't want to make anyone feel that way! Instead of taking Niantic's suggested counters, which prioritize defense, prioritize your attack with truly meta choices, building and saving a team in advance. You can do that when you… Know your counters: Learn everything you need to know about raiding Therian Forme Thundurus, including a breakdown of the best counters including Shadows, Megas, Legendaries, and bargain counters as well as information regarding its 100% IVs, Shiny rate, and catching tips with our special raid guide right here.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!