Tonight Is Wailmer Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Tonight is Wailmer Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO and here's everything you need to know to find Shiny Wailmer and cash in on the bonus.

Tonight is Wailmer Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, July 10th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second of four Spotlight Hours of July 2023 in Pokémon GO, so we will cover what's to come this month at the end of this piece. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

First of all, Wailmer can indeed be Shiny in Pokémon GO. This is a great Shiny and is also quite easy to tell apart. Wailmer, pictured above, is blue with a sandy-colored belly in its normal form. Standard whale colors. The Shiny Wailmer replaces the blue with purple.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double XP for catching. This bonus can be increased by dropping two Lucky Eggs at the start of the hour.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:

July 18th, 2023: Rhyhorn with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Rhyhorn with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny July 25th, 2023: Yungoos with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of July 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12th: The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Articuno Zapdos Moltres

The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Wednesday, July 19th, 2023: Regieleki

Regieleki Wednesday, July 26th, 2023: Regidrago

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this July 2023:

Currently active: July 6th – July 13th: Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise July 13th – July 25th: Mega Blaziken

Mega Blaziken July 25th – August 4th: Mega Tyranitar, making its Pokémon GO debut

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:

Currently active: July 6th – July 12th: 7th Anniversary Party

7th Anniversary Party July 9th: Community Day Classic: Squirtle

Community Day Classic: Squirtle July 15th – July 16th: Catching Some Z's

Catching Some Z's July 22nd: Riolu Hatch Day

Riolu Hatch Day July 27th – August 2nd: Adventure Week

Adventure Week July 30th: Poliwag Community Day

