Torchlight: Infinite Drops First Major Update Of 2023

XD Games has released a new update for Torchlight: Infinite this week, the first major addition of 2023, which includes a new character. Players now have access to Cateye Erika, who comes with dual-blade attacks and a few abilities that rely more on speed than special abilities. We got the finer details from the developers below, along with a pair of videos showing off the changes and additions they have made to the game.

New Torchlight: Infinite Hero: Cateye Erika

Erika is a Stalker, hailing from the Ichi Tribe. Equipped with dual blades, her first Hero Trait is called "Wind Stalker" which specializes in rapid movement, allowing her to swiftly weave between enemies before delivering a devastating killing blow.

New Hero Trait: Raging Phantom (Rehan)

Get ready to inflict some serious damage. Rehan is the first to gain a brand new Hero Trait. "Raging Phantom" allows the battle-hardened berserker to become one with an Ancestor Spirit who will automatically attack enemies with Rehan's main skills and annihilate his enemies.

New Hero Trait: Charge Calling (Moto)

Another new Hero Trait coming in the next season is Moto's "Charge Calling". Flanked by his platoon of Synthetic Troops, the ingenious commander can now activate their self-destruct protocol to deadly effect, ordering his robotic minions to rush into enemy mobs only to explode seconds later.

Community Event: First Down

Torchlight: Infinite has also announced a new community event that will pit streamers against each other as they attempt to reach Timemark 6, and defeat the Traveller boss as fast as possible. This is an interactive contest in which streamers' supporters will be the ones winning rewards based on the rank of the streamer they choose to back during this contest. To support a streamer, participants just need to enter their dedicated code in Torchlight Infinite's redeem menu page. All streamers' supporters will then directly receive 50 Primocrysts as a welcome gift. At the end of the event, all valid participants will win rewards based on their chosen streamer's final placement.