Tower Of Fantasy Announces Mirafleur Moonshade Update For December

Level Infinite and Hotta Studios have revealed a new update coming to Tower Of Fantasy this month called Mirafleur Moonshade. This is technically called the "2.2 Update," and it will be offering up a number of additions to the game as you will finally be allowed to explore and adventure in Mirroria, along with other Wanderers in search for a number of different activities, monsters, items, and more. The crux of the update is that you will have greater access to more lifestyles of the unique and mysterious Cyberpunk city, with all the charm and techno babble you could wish for, as they have unlocked several new areas in Mirroria for you to saunter into. You'll be able to visit what is essentially an entertainment district where you will be able to face off in bowling, organized racing competitions, or just kick back and listen to live music every night at the Livehouse. We got more info below as it will launch into the game on December 22nd.

"Tower Of Fantasy players will have access to more lifestyles of the unique and mysterious Cyberpunk city as new areas are unlocked in Mirroria. Players can go to the entertainment center to compete in bowling, organize a racing competition, or even enjoy music at Livehouse. The latest simulacrum, the powerful plant-loving Tian Lang, will also be introduced. As the strongest Executor in District 7, Tian Lang is equipped with armored gloves that allow him to wield the powerful Thunderbreaker spear. While his true strength is unknown, Tian Lang is considered a hidden card of District 7 and is meant to be used when Mirroria is in danger. Just before the Mirafleur Moonshade update, the Nemesis Rerun is confirmed to be available from December 15 – 26. For the Rerun, Wanderers will have the opportunity to pull the Nemesis weapon and Matrix."