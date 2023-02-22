Toy Tactics Announced For Steam Early Access In Mid-March Before Toy Tactics gets released for Steam Early Access in March, check out the latest trailer for the physics-based RTS title.

Indie developer Kraken Empire and publisher Joystick Ventures announced this week that Toy Tactics will be getting released for Steam's Early Access next month. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a family-friendly, physics-based, real-time strategy title that will take you on a combat journey that encompasses the history of warfare. This version of the game will give you a good chunk to play as they continually improve it over time. Before the game comes out, you can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom, along with some added info on the game. The Early Access version will drop on March 17th, 2023.

"Forgo the sword in favor of the mightier pen! Sketch directly on the battlefield to command troops. Deploy attacks, and coordinate movement with pen strokes of various shapes and lines. Employ tactical thinking with each pen slash on the blank page of Earth. Smash ally and enemy plastic figurines and make heads bobble in charming, physics-based battles. Cast summoning spells alongside brave troops to bring in the likes of crushing catapults, flaming meteors, watchtowers calling in ridiculous reinforcements, or cinder block walls capable of stopping enemies in their tracks. Block critical choke points, attack weak spots, and flank unaware adversaries with deliberate precision and coordinated formations. Paint a path to victory with Toy Tactics' accessible yet deep controls encouraging imaginations to run free."

"Choose between the Imperium, Pendragon, and Kyoukai armies, each with game-changing abilities. These disparate factions duke it out across the many ages of Erebus, an afterlife for warriors beyond time and space. Join forces with the well-renowned leader and military general, Sun Tzu, in a single-player campaign across Draugr-infested Europe and Japan. The Art of War takes on new meaning with each battle offering multiple objectives and puzzle-guarded chests."