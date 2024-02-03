Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Friends Games, Tranquil Isle

Tranquil Isle Announced For Release Sometime In 2024

Create the kind of island society you wish to have as Tranquil Isle give you the chance to cozily craft whatever you'd like out at sea.

Article Summary New indie game Tranquil Isle slated for release in 2024 by Tom Daly and Future Friends Games.

Immerse in a lo-fi town-building roguelite adventure on serene, procedurally generated islands.

Tranquil Isle drops combat for a relaxing experience, with day/night cycles and themed islands.

Choose your pace with rogue-lite challenges or a laid-back sandbox mode for creative building.

Indie game designer Tom Daly and publisher Future Friends Games have come together to announce their new game, Tranquil Isle. Dalyis a freelance artist working in Ireland who has been a fan of citybuilders for a while, so he essentially made a game like the ones he loves. This game is a lo-fi town-building roguelite in which you will craft homes, towns, and societies as you see fit on a series of islands and archipelagos. The game is pretty cozy, so there's no wrong way to go about doing things, as long as you're having fun with it. We have more information about the game below, as well as the announcement trailer here, as we now wait to find out when the game will be released this year.

Tranquil Isle

While away the hours on the sunkissed shores of your own tiny paradise! Tranquil Isle is a combination of townbuilder and roguelite, set on idyllic, randomly generated islands. The sun will rise and set as you work to grow your town, managing resources and upgrading skills to keep everything humming along nicely. There's no combat, no trading, and no micromanagement. Just focus on making your little islands the best they can be. The game has two modes: a rogue-lite mode where players must manage resources and upgrades for players seeking a challenge, and sandbox mode for those looking to chill out and build purely for aesthetics and vibes.

A unique mix of rogue-lite and strategy mechanics. Each island is procedurally generated, offering a fresh challenge each time!

Relaxing gameplay that drops features like combat and trading in favour of a more chill, focused experience.

Islands come with day/night cycles and different visual themes: grasslands, winter, desert, and more.

Maps are spread across everything from tiny little solo islands, to sprawling archipelagos.

