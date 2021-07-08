Transformers Jigsaw Puzzle Preordering At Renegade's Web Store

Renegade Game Studios, the tabletop game designers responsible for bringing us such games as Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals and Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, have announced yet another jigsaw puzzle currently available for preorder. This time, the puzzle is based on key art from their Transformers Deck-Building Game.

This enormous puzzle clocks in at 1,000 pieces, 50 centimeters wide and 70 centimeters tall. In approximation, that's about 19.7 inches by 27.6 inches, respectively. The stunning art features Optimus Prime, the inspiring leader of the Autobots faction leading his teammates in the foreground, while Megatron, the evil ruler of the Decepticons looks on in a close-up shot in the background. These "robots in disguise" all have the special power to transform their robotic bodies into vehicles, animals, or other forms (depending on the specific series we're talking about), and back again. This allows the alien machines to blend in seamlessly with human lifeforms on planet Earth.

According to a press release put out by Renegade Game Studios, this Transformers jigsaw puzzle's key features include the following:

●Features Matt Frank's gorgeous cover art ●Puzzle comes in a resealable zipped plastic bag. ●Linen finish and low-dust. ●Poster included ●1000 pieces, 50 cm x 70 cm, APPROX. 19.7"x27.6"

This jigsaw puzzle is currently preordering on Renegade Game Studios' web store at a price point of $20.00 USD. Additionally, if you are interested in purchasing the deck-building game by Renegade from which this art was taken, you can do so by clicking here. The Transformers Deck-Building Game itself has a price point of $45.00 USD.

What do you think about Renegade Game Studios, Transformers, this jigsaw puzzle, or the game that inspired it? Are you a fan of the franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!