Trolli & Xbox Partner For New Special Giveaway Contest

Xbox and Trolli have partnered up again for a special contest to as they are doing a special giveaway as part of their continued promotion. Which we should have seen coming earlier this year with the Halo promotion they did earlier this year. On special bags of candies, which you can see here, you'll have a chance to enter to win a number of different prizes, which include the usual in-game gifts and whatnot, but also items such as a Trolli Lovesac, Corsair and Elgato PC gear, a Trolli controller, and an Xbox Series S console all decked out in Trolli gear. The details on how to enter are down below.

LIMITED EDITION PACKS: Trolli, the sour gummi brand known for shining its neon light into the gaming world, and Halo are debuting an exclusive, collectable series of the following four limited-edition products – all featuring Halo Infinite characters on the packaging. (Product descriptions below my signature!) Original Sour Brite Crawlers : Multi-flavored, fan-favorite gummi worms covered in a tongue-twisting sugary goodness, striking the perfect balance of sweet and sour in every bite. The new Halo Infinite packs feature Halo's iconic hero, Master Chief, front-and-center.

PRIZES: The collectable packs offer more prizes including exclusive in-game content rewards and an out-of-this-world sweepstakes (more details below my signature!) HOW TO ENTER: Beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, simply buy* any qualifying Trolli product, upload your receipt to trolli.com/halo and receive a free code for Halo Infinite in-game content of 2 XP Boosts and 3 Challenge Swaps.