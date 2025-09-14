Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: Gamigo, Trove

Trove Launches New Block Party & Food-Related Special Event

Trove has a brand-new Block Party happening right now for the next few weeks, as well as a Healthy Food vs Junk Food event

Article Summary Trove unleashes the 2025 Block Party event with fresh activities and class balancing updates

New Combat Block system protects Trovians, plus discover powerful Mystic Gems in Gem Boxes

Join the Healthy Food vs Junk Food event and pick sides in a fun, grape-fueled culinary showdown

Earn Proof of Vote by participating in the food feud to craft exclusive event rewards and loot

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo has launched a new event in Trove this past week, as players can take part in the 2025 Block Party. Running until September 23, this is like previous party events with several new activities, new mechanics, class balances, and even a new battle about food. We have the details below as the content is now live.

Trove – 2025 Block Party

Brace yourselves for an update most epic, as Trove finally receives the highly-requested Combat Block! Combat Block is a new system that can protect Trovians from death, with each point accumulated preventing a single damaging attack. Along with this mechanic, mysterious new items called Mystic Gems have been added to the item pool. Mystic Gems can be found in Gem Boxes obtained in Long Shade Difficulty (15), and will help Trovians extend their power even further, allowing them to take on the toughest of enemies. Additionally, players can expect buffs to classes like Chrolomancer, Gunslinger, Vanguardian, and more. Now that the mechanics are in place, it's time for a good old-fashioned food fight in the new Healthy Food vs Junk Food event!

Healthy Food vs Junk Food

To get this combat of the cuisines underway, players will meet Qubesly in the main hub, where he'll introduce the conflict between the visiting delegates. The Highlands champion healthy fare, determined to stay fit as fiddles, while the Candorians swear by Junk Food and satisfying their cravings. Each side's representative will try to sway the player to their side, giving them insight into how entrenched the feud is. Throughout the event, Trovians will meet with a mysterious NPC — a grape-peddling Skeleton Cat that lurks in the shadows of the Hub's event area. It seems to have inside knowledge of the squabble, hinting that it knows which foods really pull the delegates' loyalties. The cat will also reward you with tasty morsels based on the level of tribute given.

As players progress through the event, they'll learn the main point of contention at the center of the feud: grapes. The Highlands claim grapes are a healthy snack, while the Candorians preach them as a sweet treat. Trovians are then faced with the ultimate crossroads: which side of the food pyramid do they think grapes land? They'll feed grapes to the denizens of whichever side they choose, with the ultimate decision being determined by a good old-fashioned vote. Casting a vote produces a Proof of Vote, which is needed to craft this event's rewards.

