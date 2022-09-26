Turtle Beach Unveils Its First Mobile Gaming Controller

Turtle Beach unveiled a brand new product for mobile gamers as they're making their first mobile gaming controller with the Recon Cloud. This was made by the same team who worked on items such as the Recon Controller, REACT-R Controller, and VelocityOne Flight, as you are being given what looks and feels like an Xbox controller fitted for mobile gaming, but with a little bit of the company's shine and touch on it. This is primarily designed for Android devices, with a 30+ hour battery life, and a setup to do quick charging to get back to gaming in a hurry. You can read more about it below as this will launch on October 19th for $100.

The Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller combines the best of both worlds for mobile gamers on Xbox and PC. Gamers can play longer and in total comfort thanks to the Recon Cloud's ergonomic shape and cooling grips. The Recon Cloud's adjustable phone clip securely mounts all compatible Android phones – nearly any sized phone, even in its case – above the controller, and when the clip is detached, it converts into a tabletop stand. Of course, it wouldn't be a Turtle Beach controller without the brand's exclusive built-in signature audio features. When the Recon Cloud is connected to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs in wired mode, additional features – including Superhuman Hearing to hear enemy players before they see you, EQ Presets to personalize sound, controls for Game & Chat Balance to find just the right mix, and Mic Monitoring to ensure no more yelling at others – all come into play. Designed for Xbox & Cloud Gaming: Equipped with a detachable 10ft./3m braided cable for using in wired mode with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & Windows PCs, or flip the input switch to play wirelessly on Android 8.0+ devices and Windows PCs.

Equipped with a detachable 10ft./3m braided cable for using in wired mode with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & Windows PCs, or flip the input switch to play wirelessly on Android 8.0+ devices and Windows PCs. Long-Lasting Wireless Battery: Play mobile games for days with a 30-hour rechargeable battery, plus the controller fully recharges in just 2.5 hours.

Complimentary Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: A one-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives access to an expansive library of games. Built for Cloud Gaming: Go beyond the Xbox Game Pass library on mobile, and play controller-supported games on GeForce Now, Stadia, Steam Link, and more. Responsive Controls:

Ergonomic Cooling Grips: Micro-cooling channels and a comfortable shape keep hands cool and dry while reducing fatigue over long gaming sessions.

Pro-Aim Focus Mode: One of two mappable buttons, Pro-Aim tunes thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long-range accuracy. Two Mappable Quick-Action Buttons: Customize your gaming experience with two mappable buttons, allowing up to four different switchable profiles.

Superhuman Hearing: From quiet footsteps sneaking up, to enemy weapon reloads, Turtle Beach's exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting lets gamers hear every detail for the ultimate gaming audio advantage. Turtle Beach Signature Presets: Customize game audio with four audio EQ presets: Signature Sound, Bass Boost, Bass & Treble Boost, and Vocal Boost.

Immersive Vibration Feedback: Dual rumble motors in the handles and triggers offer enhanced feedback for ultra-realistic next-gen gameplay. 3.5mm Headset Connection: Take advantage of proven Turtle Beach audio enhancements by plugging in any 3.5mm connected headset. Mic Monitoring*: Hear and adjust the volume of your own voice to avoid shouting while chatting. Game & Chat Mix: Conveniently located game & chat mix controls.

