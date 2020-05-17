Ubisoft Is Suing Apple & Google Over Rainbow Six Siege Clone

Ubisoft is looking to get a mobile clone of Rainbow Six Siege taken off the market, and they're suing Apple and Google to make it happen. If you're not a regular app player, you may not have noticed that a new game popped up recently from Alibaba Group Holdings and Qookka Games called Area F2. It's a free-to-play FPS title with a bunch of really bad in-game purchases, but the core focus of the game is being a 5-v-5 objective game where the attackers are trying to breach and clear while trying to achieve an objective, while the defenders are just trying to keep them out. You can scan the map with tiny drones before the match starts while the defenders lock the place down with gadgets and traps. You can see all of that in action in this video, which if this all sounds and looks way too familiar, it's because it is.

As you would expect, Ubisoft sent a request to both Apple and Google to pull the game, which apparently both companies refused to do. So now, according to Bloomberg, the company has filed lawsuits against both to get it to happen. It doesn't take a lot of effort to watch that video, then go watch a game of Rainbow Six Siege and see it's a total ripoff with dumbed-down graphics and changed assets. Hell, even a couple of the maps looks similar to those played in the Ubisoft title. They couldn't have cloned this game harder than if they had the source code. We'll see if anything develops soon, but based on the California legal system right now, it could take 6-12 months for it to see a courtroom, let alone get a decision.