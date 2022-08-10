Ultra Beasts Emerge In Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Final Event: Full Details

The Pokémon GO Fest: Finale is coming up soon, and Niantic has finally announced details. Read on to see how you can catch Ultra Beasts and Sky Forme Shaymin.

Here's what's happening in the Pokémon GO Fest: Final event:

Date and time: Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. Buy tickets now: Tickets for Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale are available for purchase here for $10.99 USD. Definitely note, though, that if you already purchased an event ticket during the Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Global event in June will receive a free ticket for this event.

Tickets for Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale are available for purchase here for $10.99 USD. Definitely note, though, that if you already purchased an event ticket during the Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Global event in June will receive a free ticket for this event. Sky Forme Shaymin: You will both be able to earn an encounter via Research with Sky Forme Shaymin and use the Form Change Mechanic on your Land Forme Shaymin or Sky Forme Shaymin if you attended in-person GO Fest events.

You will both be able to earn an encounter via Research with Sky Forme Shaymin and use the Form Change Mechanic on your Land Forme Shaymin or Sky Forme Shaymin if you attended in-person GO Fest events. Rotating Habitats: Like the normal GO Fest 2022 event, the Finale Event will have featured Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild. These will include Ultra Incursion events themed to Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Nihilego.

Like the normal GO Fest 2022 event, the Finale Event will have featured Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild. These will include Ultra Incursion events themed to Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Nihilego. New Pikachu Costume: Pikachu will be available wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf. It will be available in its Shiny form.

Pikachu will be available wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf. It will be available in its Shiny form. Shiny release: Shiny Munna will arrive in Pokémon GO for the first time.

Shiny Munna will arrive in Pokémon GO for the first time. Unown Shiny release: Unown N and X will be Shiny for the first time. Unown will be available on Incense in the letters B, G, N, O, P, S, and X.

Unown N and X will be Shiny for the first time. Unown will be available on Incense in the letters B, G, N, O, P, S, and X. Regionals return: Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour will alternate hours as Incense spawns. Torkoal will also be available.

Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour will alternate hours as Incense spawns. Torkoal will also be available. Tier One and Tier Three raids: Tier One: Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf Axew Rockruff Tier Three: Snorlax Salamence Druddigon Dartrix, for some reason Torracat, for some reason Brionne, for some reason

Ultra Beasts in Five-Star Raids: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local time – Phermomosa 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time – Buzzwole 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time – Xurkitree 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time – Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree

Event Bonuses : Two-hour Incense, Half hatch distance, Triple XP for spinning Photo Discs Up to 9 free Daily Raid Passes Five GO Snapshot photobomb surprises 5,000 XP in raid rewards for in-person raids

: