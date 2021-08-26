Ultra Unlock Part Three Week Two: Shield Begins In Pokémon GO

Today, the event currently running in Pokémon GO will switch over to the next event… kind of. There has been some confusion over exactly what the differences are between Ultra Unlock Part Three Week One: Sword and Ultra Unlock Part Three Week Two: Shield. Let's take a look at the details and see how this will impact Pokémon GO gameplay.

First up, the wild spawns and the current Egg features will not be changing. It's all coming down to what will be available in raids. Zacian will be replaced by Zamazenta, who will lead a raid rotation featuring more Galarian Pokémon.

Here are the full details of the switch over straight from the Pokémon GO blog:

The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids from Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Galarian Meowth, Galarian Ponyta, Unown U, and Galarian Darumaka will be in one-star raids. Snorlax, Galarian Stunfisk, and Falinks will be appearing in three-star raids. Zamazenta in its Hero of Many Battles form will be appearing in five-star raids. Look out for a Bonus Raid Hour featuring Zamazenta happening on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Mega Pidgeot will be appearing in Mega Raids. Mega Evolve Pidgeot for an advantage against Zamazenta in its Hero of Many Battles form!

So if you are intent on hunting the current wild spawns of Wooloo, Skwovet, Trubbish, and a pretty generous selection of evolved forms like Kingler and Marshtomp which have been available all week, don't worry! Those will still all be active in Pokémon GO. I know I've been going after Shiny Trubbish as much as I can.

There will be no new Timed Research for this part of the event. The Timed Research that was released as part of Ultra Unlock Part Three Week One: Sword will cover the entire Sword & Shield event.