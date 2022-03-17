Umbreon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022

The Festival of Colors event has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Therian Forme Tornadus is in Tier Five raids with its Shiny now released while Mega Lopunny returns to Mega Raids to usher in spring. Let's take a look at the Tier Three raid bosses, which players can generally defeat as solo trainers. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Umbreon which is currently featured as a Tier Three raid boss in Pokémon GO.

Top Umbreon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Umbreon counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

Mega Lopunny (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Shadow Granbull (Charm, Play Rough)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)r

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Umbreon with efficiency.

Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast)

Heracross (Counter, Mega Horn)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Sacred Swrord)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Yanmega (Bug Bite, Bug Buzz)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Togekiss (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Emboar (Low Kick, Focu Blast)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Umbreon can be defeated by solo players. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to power up your Pokémon and use TMs to change their movesets.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the most effective way to catch Pokémon. However, since Umbreon is an evolved form of Eevee, catching it will offer extra Candy. You can increase that extra Candy by attempting to catch with a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

Umbreon cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Umbreon, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Eevee.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!