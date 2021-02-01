V Battle Decks Will Replace Theme Decks In The Pokémon TCG

Theme decks are currently being discontinued in Pokémon TCG but those who rely on these decks to learn the gameplay won't have to worry. Rather than totally disappearing, the Pokémon TCG is offering an upgrade that will include even more. The first of these will be released on Friday, February 5th, 2021 with the release of the first V Battle Deck. Let's see what this initial release, Pokémon TCG: V Battle Deck – Venusaur vs. Blastoise, has to offer.

The Pokémon TCG: V Battle Deck – Venusaur vs. Blastoise will include:

2 ready-to-play V Battle Decks (60 cards each)

Each deck includes a powerful special Pokémon: Venusaur V or Blastoise V

8 additional Trainer cards, including

2 foil cards

2 large metallic coins

2 deck boxes

2 Quick Guides to unlock the strategies within

2 single-player playmats

6 reference cards

Damage counters

1 guide to upgrading your decks

A code card for the Pokémon TCG Online

Now, on the collector's side of things, this may actually be relevant as well. For one, the Blastoise V and Venusaur V cards will be part of the Sword & Shield Promos set and will not be available to pull in any booster packs of any of the series expansions. These decks will be the only way to obtain these cards.

Also, those searching for Pokémon TCG products during this current era are familiar with the depressing images of empty shelves. Target, Walmart, Walgreens, Gamestop, everywhere… cards have been cleared out by people buying them as soon as they've been restocked in order to flip them online for a higher price. However, because these decks don't include booster packs, they generally get left behind by scalpers. This may be a new product that will actually be available to those looking to buy at major chains.

Good luck out there to everyone looking to collect Pokémon cards at this time where interest in the hobby is soaring higher and higher each day.