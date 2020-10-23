Vaesen: A Wicked Secret By Free League Publishing Out Now

Free League Publishing, a publisher of role-playing games best known for ALIEN: the Roleplaying Game, has released a supplemental book for their Nordic horror RPG, Vaesen. Titled Vaesen: A Wicked Secret, this book explores parts of the game previously unexplored and adds additional scenarios to the immersion of the game.

Vaesen: A Wicked Secret contains four new standalone mysteries set within the Nordic horror setting of the game. You can watch the trailer for the game below:

According to the press release by Free League Publishing:

In the shadows, something stirs. Strange beings. Twisted creatures, lurking at the edge of vision. Watching. Waiting. Unseen by most, but not by you. You see them for what they really are. VAESEN. Journey to the darkness of the Mythic North and investigate new bone-chilling cases that will test your abilities to the fullest in A Wicked Secret & Other Mysteries. The expansion contains four standalone mysteries for Vaesen RPG: The Silver of the Sea, A Wicked Secret, The Night Sow and The Song of the Falling Star. All these horrifying mysteries are playable on their own or as a part of a longer campaign for all those who long for some chills and thrills in their life.

To commemorate the special occasion of the release of this book, Free League Publishing is offering a 20% discount on the book in their web store alongside other books of theirs.

We look forward to seeing how this game plays out! Are you excited for Vaesen's newest book? Let us know in the comments below!