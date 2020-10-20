Venusaur Leaves As Changes Come To Mega Evolution In Pokémon GO

As one Mega enters, another will leave. Mega Venusaur is set to exit Mega Raids as the Halloween 2020 event starts in Pokémon GO, making room for Mega Gengar to bring some season-appropriate frights. Following this departure, Niantic will make major changes to Mega Evolution this November. Details below.

Mega Venusaur will leave Friday, October 23rd at 6 PM Pacific and, up until that time, will be featured more commonly in Mega Raids. Following its departure, Niantic confirms that Pokémon GO trainers will still be able to earn Mega Venusaur energy by completing Field Research at Pokéstops. There will also be a Mega Venusaur-centric Timed Research in November.

Then, in November, Niantic will follow through on earlier promises to bring major changes to the ways that Mega Energy can be earned outside of raids. Most notably, Mega Energy will be able to be earned by walking buddies that are part of the evolutionary line of any Pokémon you've Mega Evolved. That means, for example, if you have Mega Evolved a Blastoise, you don't have to walk that specific Blastoise. You can earn Mega Energy by walking any Squirtle, Wartortle, or Blastoise.

Other changes include:

Extra Candy earned if you catch a Pokémon that shares a type with any Pokémon you currently have Mega Evolved in Pokémon GO. For example, if you have a Mega Venusaur actively evolved, catching a Roselia will yield more Roselia Candy than standard. Their extra amount is left unspecified.

You will be able to see which of your Friends have Pokémon currently Mega Evolved. This could be helpful when picking trainers to invite to Remote Raids.

Once Venusaur exits, the current Mega Raid slate in Pokémon GO will consist of Mega Charizard X and Y, Mega Blastoise, Mega Pidgeot, and the new addition Mega Gengar.