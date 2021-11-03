Red Bull Home Ground Reveals More Info On Their Valorant Tourney

Red Bull Home Ground revealed more details today about their upcoming Valorant tournament as the event kicks off tomorrow in London. Sixteen teams are going head-to-head in this tournament to crown a new champ of the series, with the first broadcast beginning on Thursday at 12pm GMT (8am EST). The first group match on the schedule will be between Gambit Esports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas, LDN UTD vs. Supermassive Blaze, Acend vs. Na'VI, and TENSTAR vs. Team BDS. You can check the games out on YouTube and Twitch all four days as the finals will take place on November 7th.

The competition pioneers a unique Home & Away structure that delivers an exciting twist to the normal Valorant format, placing an even greater emphasis on map knowledge and strategy and a new layer of unpredictability to map picks. With the likes of G2, Team Liquid, Gambit and Na'Vi, as well as Red Bull Campus Clutch champions Anubis and open qualifier winners Ninjas in Pyjamas, the competition features an exclusive star-studded line-up as esports returns to London. While the competition will be fought online, Vodafone GIANTS will be battling on-site at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere.

The competition will kick-off with spectacular opening match-ups, between Gambit Esports and qualifier winner Ninjas in Pyjamas, G2 and BIG, Na'VI and Acend, Vodafone Giants and Red Bull Campus Clutch winners Anubis and more. Making the competition even more of a spectacle, renowned Valorant host Yinsu Collins will be leading a lineup of talented broadcast pros bringing the Red Bull Home Ground experience to life throughout the London Finals.

Yinsu will be joined by two iconic pairs of casters, with Lauren "Pansy" Scott and Michael "hypoc" Robins teaming up once again to reignite their rapport after the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters in September, while Mitch "MitchMan" McBride and Tom "Tombizz" Bissmire will be pairing up to lend their charisma and expertise. G2's Jakub "Lothar" Szygulski is also joining the lineup to give viewers his expert analysis on the tournament.