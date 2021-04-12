Viking Vengeance, A Roguelite Hack-And-Slash Indie Game, Out Now

Lowpoly Interactive, an indie game development company located in Romania, has released their newest roguelite hack-and-slash role-playing game, Viking Vengeance! In this game, you play as a Knight Templar chosen by the gods of the Norse pantheon, and looking to find his roots in one of two classes of Viking warriors.

According to the description of Viking Vengeance on its page on Steam:

Viking Vengeance is a God-Worshiping Rogue-lite Dungeon Crawler ARPG set in a historical fiction world.

You play as a Templar with pagan origins who rediscovers his roots and learns to wield the powers of the Norse Gods in his quest to change the destiny of his people and stop Ragnarok.

Pray and bring sacrifices to Gods to Unlock Alternate Fighting Styles and blessings. Each God is unique and will come with its own set of powers and abilities. You can unlock their power by filling up your devotion bar. The more you worship them, the faster your avatar forms will levelup, but neglecting one might anger him.

You can find the trailer for this game below!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Viking Vengeance – Launch Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m06PF0y1yJg)

Viking Vengeance, a new game for Lowpoly Interactive, has a number of key features behind it, including the ability for the player to choose a class among two Viking classes, the ability to shift fighting styles to match certain Norse gods, and replayability in the postgame.

Viking Vengeance is out now, and can be purchased on Steam's website for $20.00 USD at full price, although it is at a $2 promotional discount until Thursday, April 15th. Do you like roguelite hack-and-slash games? Let us know what you think in the comments below!