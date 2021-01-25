Vintage Neo Genesis Pichu Pokémon Card Swirls Onto Auction

If there is one thing that a true collector of the Pokémon TCG can appreciate, it's a good swirl. In the early days of Pokémon cards, the holographic cards featured what is known as a "galaxy foil" pattern, where the card sparkles with a pattern that lights up like stars in the sky. Below, in the image of this Pichu card from Heritage Auctions, you can see in the top right corner a swirl in the pattern, which is one of the most beautiful and desired patterns to show up in the galaxy foil of vintage holographic cards. This beautiful holofoil was used in the Neo Genesis set, which introduced Generation Two Pokémon from the Johto region to the TCG, spotlighting some of the new species with holographic cards. Among these holo-rare cards was the Baby Pokémon, including Pichu. Generation Two ushered in the "Babies," which essentially gave egg-only pre-evolutions to existing species like Cleffa for Clefairy, Igglybuffy for Jigglypuff, Pichu for Pikachu, and more. While Pikachu is, of course, the most recognizable and popular Pokémon of all time, Pichu has become iconic as well, starring in many of the shorts and featured on countless items of merchandise. Now, collectors can go after Pichu's debut Neo Genesis card, cased, preserved, and graded over at Heritage Auctions.

Pokémon Pichu #12 Unlimited Neo Genesis Set Rare Hologram Trading Card (Wizards of the Coast, 2000) CGC Mint 9.

The Pokémon featured on this card is the pre-evolved form of fan favorite Pikachu, Pichu! We all know that Pikachu evolves into Raichu when exposed to a thunder stone but how does a Pichu evolve into Pikachu you ask? Well, all you need to do is become friends with it. That's right become friends, Pichu evolves whenever it has high levels of friendship with its trainer. The card is graded by CGC Mint 9! The artwork is done by Ken Sugimori. Not listed on the SMR Price Guide.

Good luck bidding on this beautiful card, collectors!