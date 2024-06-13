Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Visions Of Mana

Visions Of Mana Confirmed For Release In Late August

Square Enix has confirmed the release date for Visions Of Mana, as they released a new trailer showing it off before arriving in August.

Article Summary Square Enix sets Visions Of Mana release for August 29, 2024, on PC and consoles.

Visions Of Mana introduces new heroes and a journey to the Tree of Mana.

Gameplay features Elemental Vessels for class changes and new abilities.

Classic Ring Menu returns, complementing a flexible, fast-paced combat system.

Square Enix has confirmed the official release date for Visions Of Mana, as the game will arrive in late August for PC and consoles. The team revealed the official release date will be August 29, 2024, as it drops onto PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for Windows. Along with the news came a brand new trailer, highlighting the game's story, characters, and a good chunk of gameplay. Enjoy the trailer before the game comes out!

Visions Of Mana

Visions of Mana is a brand-new story and mainline entry to the Mana series and follows the journey of Val, a newly appointed soul guard who is tasked with accompanying his childhood friend Hinna, a chosen alm, to the Tree of Mana. The new trailer introduces new characters Palamena and Julei, who Val and Hinna befriend on their journey through the vast world to reach the Tree of Mana. In Visions of Mana, players will be able to build their own three-person dream team while in battle, switching between the five playable characters, Val, Careena, Morley, Palamena, and Julei, with supporting companions Ramcoh, Aesh and Hinna assisting from the side.

The new trailer provides a closer look at some of the latest gameplay features, including the Elemental Vessels, the mystical artifacts that house the power of the elements within them. Players can use the Elemental Vessels to change classes and gain new abilities during battles. With each character possessing their own specific class for each Elemental Vessel, players can customize their team lineup to enjoy a flexible, fast-paced fighting style. Visions of Mana also sees the return of the series staple in-battle Ring Menu, allowing players to pause combat and plan out their next move. Elemental triggers can also be found throughout the vibrant world and used to unlock new places to explore and find hidden items on the map.

