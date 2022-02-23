Volley Acquires Amazon Alexa Game "Question Of The Day"

Voice game publisher Volley has announced the acquisition of a popular Amazon Alexa title as they now own Question Of The Day. Originally created by Matchbox.io, the game asks you a new trivia question every day in an array of categories including art, entertainment, history, and science, where you then must answer a multiple-choice prompt. The game has become popular with millions of players and practically a fixture among many people's daily routine as they can earn points for a leaderboard and earn category-based badges. Not to mention finding out what percentage of other players got it right to see where they stand against everyone else. Now the game has become part of Volley's library of growing titles on the platform. We have more info from the announcement for you to check out below as we wait to see if they will expand the game any further.

"Matchbox.io's Question Of The Day is a beloved, award-winning skill with wide-reaching appeal, making it the perfect addition to our suite of interactive voice games that engage users on a daily basis," said Max Child, CEO and co-founder of Volley. "Voice gaming is the most vibrant space in voice-controlled apps and the addition of Question Of The Day to the Volley portfolio will provide more entertainment for current customers of both companies." Question Of The Day poses a new trivia question every day in categories such as art, entertainment, history, and science. Fans test their knowledge via a multiple choice prompt, collecting points and category-based badges, earning bonus questions, and learning what percentage of other players answered the question correctly. This is one of the largest public acquisitions on Alexa to date. Question Of The Day joins existing Volley titles such as The Price is Right, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? and Song Quiz. Volley and Matchbox.io users will soon have access to a combined library of games and content in a bundled offering being launched later this year.