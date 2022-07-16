Voltage High Society To Be Released In Late July

Indie developer and publisher Platonic Partnership revealed they have a firm release date for their Metroidvania game Voltage High Society. The game has been sitting in Early Access for a minute as you're given a taste of the cyberpunk and body horror title that's been layered with gritty retro aesthetics and a soundtrack that will make you paranoid as hell. With mechanics that take on retro puncher titles that has been influenced by films such as Tetsuo The Iron Man and Escape From New York. This is a weird but interesting one, and if you're into abnormal games that don't make a ton of sense on the surface but get deeper asa you go, this might be right up your alley. You can read more about it below as it will be fully released on July 27th, 2022.

In Voltage High Society, fight and explore a decayed city ruled by cybernetic monsters, find upgrades and weapons to unlock new areas. In this cyberpunk-body horror-Metroidvania, you are a nameless prisoner thrown into an island ruled by cybernetic monsters. Fight your way through the horrors, gain new weapons and abilities, and look for a way out. Inspired by japanese cyberpunk and Escape from New York, featuring gritty retro graphics with modern touches. In true Metroidvania-style, the tools you acquire will grant you access to new areas, ways to fight your enemies, and solve puzzles. Fast-paced and unique combat. As you roam around the levels you'll constantly run into new monster designs to keep you on your toes. And, instead of having firearms, you´ll do more than just aim & shoot at things. Combining both modern & old school tech, black & white visuals and vibrant colors, you'll always have surprises ahead. One area might be dark and gritty with menacing monsters, the other a parade of colours with fast-paced arcade combat.