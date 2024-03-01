Posted in: Games, Games Workshop, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Phosphor Studios, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron Confirms Switch Release Date

Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron finally has a Nintendo Switch release date as the game will arrive in early March for the platform.

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron sets Nintendo Switch release for March 8, 2024.

RedDeer Games partners with Phosphor Studios and Games Workshop on the release.

Fly Ork planes in hectic aerial combat across alien worlds and a deathmatch mode.

Customize jets and unlock weapons to lead an Ork Waaagh! in the single-player campaign.

RedDeer Games announced a proper release date for Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron as they bring it to the Nintendo Switch. The company is working with developer Phosphor Studios and Games Workshop for this version, which was announced back in October after already being out on Steam for over three years now. The game doesn't have an eShop listing yet, but we do know it will be available on March 8, 2024. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game as it will be out next Friday.

Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron

Dakka Squadron is a fast-paced, aerial shooter where you are an Ork Flyboy, taking to the skies to do what Orks do best – fight! Fly across alien worlds, against insane odds, blasting away with your Supa-Shootas to destroy enemy air forces and ground targets while unlocking new weapons and upgrading your plane to be the most "dead killy" Flyboy in the sky. Choose an Ork Clan and customize your jet to augment your play style. Fly Dakkajets, Burna-Bommas, and Blitza-Bommas, equip them with an array of guns, bombs, and missiles, learn special maneuvers, and unleash your dakka and test your mettle against your fellow Flyboys in a deathmatch multiplayer mode, and against deadly enemies in the campaign.

Fly your way through the campaign where the Orks squabble over who will lead them on a new Waaagh! Explore incredible environments across multiple planets in the single-player campaign. Fantastic voice acting and dialog unveil a plot that captures the grim humor of the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Master dog fighting, dive bombing, and carpet bombing and use different playstyles to complete varied air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. Use barrel rolls, snap turns, and boosts to avoid any incoming fire or to turn da tables on yer enemies! Blast other players and AI to zog, in the deathmatch multiplayer mode. Bring your jets from your campaign loaded for war! Complete missions and amass teef to unlock powerful Orky weapons and receive gubbinz upgrades.

