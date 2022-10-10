Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Ultimate Edition Receives Console Date

Nacon and Neocore Games announced a console release date for Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Ultimate Edition. Aside from the fact that this version will come with everything ever release for the PC version of the game, you'll also be getting some bonus additions to make it pop on next-gen consoles. Including native 4k support, higher resolution textures, improved physics, cross-gen multiplayer modes, and for PS5 owners the ability for it to fully utilize the DualSense controller's options. The game will drop onto both systems on October 27th, 2022.

"Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, the first action RPG to be set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, features both fast-paced and tactical combat, featuring multiple classes of the Inquisition who carry out the Emperor's will. From destructible environments and a cover-based combat system, to skill trees and a wide range of vehicles and weapons, the game offers a truly unique experience. The game is also set in a persistent universe, which boasts incredible replay value thanks to its size and a procedurally generated mission system."

"You are an Inquisitor, the Imperium's most powerful agent. In this Action-RPG developed by the creators of The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing, search closely in the fortress-monastery, Martyr, and purge it of the Chaos lurking behind walls. Conduct your investigation on a large number of planets in the Caligari sector and take on hordes of enemies on a variety of terrain. Launch yourself into combat with brutal and tactical assaults: use the cover system, destructible environments, controllable towers, and vehicles to your advantage. Brutalize Chaos as a Crusader, summon deadly constructs as a Tech-Adept, take down abominations with guile and agility as an Assassin or fight fire with fire playing as a Psyker. In single-player, two-player local co-op (exclusively on consoles) or four-player online multiplayer, you must enforce the will of the Emperor and cleanse the darkest sectors of the Imperium of heresy."