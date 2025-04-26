Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Shiro Games, Wartales

Wartales Reveals The Beast Hunt DLC Arriving This Week

Wartales is getting a new DLC next week called The Beast Hunt, as you explore a region inhabited by ravenous and deadly creatures

Article Summary Wartales unveils The Beast Hunt DLC, launching players into a deadly region next week.

New Huntsman profession helps track a legendary monster and face the fearsome Ghost Pack.

Join the Trackers to hunt The Beast, facing its dark influence on your animal allies.

The DLC adds Fierce Animal units, a patch, and improvements to Wartales' base game.

Indie game developer and publisher Shiro Games have revealed the next DLC content coming to Wartales, as The Beast Hunt arrives next week. The content will present its own set of challenges for players, as you enter a new region of the game where you'll find a whole new set of creatures looking to tear you apart. Are you up to the challenge? You can test your might when the DLC drops on April 29, 2025.

Wartales: The Beast Hunt

The Beast Hunt sends battle-hardened warbands to the deadly region of Brigga to hunt down a legendary monster. Join efforts with the Trackers and take advantage of the new Huntsman profession to connect a string of clues and evidence found throughout the hunt that will help pinpoint the monster's lair. Slay other supernatural creatures known as the Ghost Pack, but beware of the Beast's dark influence over the troop's own animal companions. If corrupted, their loyalty could shift, causing them to flee and even become hostile toward the group of sellswords.

After conquering The Beast, join the Trackers to defeat the powerful brute in new phases and locations across Brigga. The Beast Hunt will be accompanied by a patch for Wartales' base game, adding Fierce Animal units as well as the new Huntsman profession for all Wartales players. Make use of powerful new animal units with distinct passive abilities to gain the upper hand in challenging combat encounters in addition to a host of fresh updates, improvements, and quality of life enhancements.

"As we've continued to develop the world of Wartales, our sellswords have let us know that they're always excited to explore new areas and uncover new storylines," said Quentin Lapeyre, Game Director at Shiro Games. "The Beast Hunt is based on a legend veteran players may be familiar with, and we've expanded it into a thrilling storyline set in a dynamic region filled with ravenous new threats to face down."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!