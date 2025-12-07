Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Shiro Games, Wartales

Wartales: The Curse of Rigel DLC Arrives Next Week

The latest DLC for the game Wartales: is on the way, as The Curse of Rigel brings The Howling Woods to the title later this week

Article Summary Wartales: The Curse of Rigel DLC launches this week, bringing players to the eerie Howling Woods.

Face new threats as you battle monsters and demons under the canopy of the cursed County of Rigel.

Explore shadowy forests, confront sanity-threatening challenges, and harness powerful graft-born abilities.

Recruit the new Thaumaturge class and experiment with alchemy to survive the dangers of the Sylve.

Indie game developer and publisher Shiro Games has announced that Wartales: The Curse of Rigel will be released later this week. The content will take players into The Howling Woods, where light barely pierces the thick forest, as you'll come across creatures and demons not normally seen in the light. We have mroe details and the trailer here as the content will be released on December 11, 2025.

Haunting trails of bravery and mental fortitude await sellswords in the shadow-ecliped Sylve Forest, located deep within the cursed County of Rigel. Strange disappearances, vicious murders, and monstrous howls have plagued the region for months. Join the King's own guard to face the darkness brewing underneath the canopy. Explore the eerie expanse with a dim lantern in hand, and maintain a firm resolve as the darkness slowly consumes the parties' sanity. Predatory beings stalk the surroundings, hunting for what little life has managed to survive the forest's corruption. The hair-raising howls of creatures echo amongst the trees, just as they're about to strike. Slay these formidable beasts while clinging to humanity itself.

Be warned, mercenaries may leave encounters with more than just battle scars. Harness the immense, graft-born abilities of defeated creatures to execute even more formidable foes. Survival and power come at a hefty cost in the Sylve. Resist the feral force brewing beneath the skin, or risk succumbing to the inner beast that has claimed so many others. Combat the threats of the region both on and off of the battle grounds. At camp, initiate experiments to bolster the troop through the scientific arts of alchemy. Recruit the Thaumaturge, a new class also arriving to Wartales' base game, who will wield the mad sciences and alchemical vapors to amplify their power, bolstering allies, and weakening foes.

