Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Receives A New Trailer

During Gamescom 2020, Nacon released a new story trailer for their upcoming game Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood. Being developed by Cyanide Studios, the trailer has you go through a little bit of the backstory to Cahal, the game's main protagonist. You don't get the entire story, but you do get enough of it to see that this entire venture is one of justice and revenge by the only means he knows how. By becoming a werewolf and tearing the ever-living hell out of anything that moves from the enemy corporation. You can check out the full trailer below along with a little bit of the story. The game is currently set to be released on February 4th, 2021, for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and both next-gen consoles.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is the first action-RPG game adapted from the eponymous horror franchise. Mature, brutal, and complex, it invites the player to embody Cahal throughout his quest of bloody redemption. He'll play an essential role in the great war led by the Garous against Pentex, whose activities are devastating the natural world. Cahal is a werewolf of the Fianna tribe. Married and father to a daughter, he suffers a tragic fate that forces him into exile. He must flee those he loves to protect them from his rage: his beloved wife, Ludmila; his daughter, Aedana, who he loves more than anyone; and his best friends Rodko and Ava, who have his back no matter what. Endron, the petroleum subsidiary for the mega corporation Pentex, is solely responsible for all his rage and violence. Having ruined his life and remaining a constant threat to Gaia, Mother Earth, Cahal is consumed by a single goal: to put an end to Endron by whatever means necessary.