Whalien – Unexpected Guests Announces Late January Release

Forbidden Folds announced this week that they now have an official release date planned for Whalien – Unexpected Guests. In case you haven't seen this one, you play as a sailer who has been traveling around in a mechanical whale, which has suddenly become plagued with problems involving Squiddies. It will be up to you to go through the beast and clear her out so you can get back to your adventuring. You can check out more about it below as the game is slated to be released on PC via Steam on January 24th.

"Ernest Hemingwhale is the last remaining person living inside of Fin, the mechanical whale. When one day slimy Squiddies show up and start making a mess, Fin asks for help! Ernest sets out on an adventurous journey through the whale, trying to help his friend get rid of his unexpected guests! Use your Gloves to push and pull all kinds of objects and elements within your proximity. Use your pearls -Mr. Push and Mrs. Pull – to manipulate objects from a distance. Whalien is designed around pushing and pulling, and everything you do in the game builds upon this mechanic."

"Explore colorful locations, meet loveable characters and discover intriguing secrets on your journey through the insides of the whale! Ernest is the hero of our story. Despite his clumsiness, he gives his best to help Fin, his home and friend. Fin, the mechanical home of Ernest. Using a phonebook and charismatic profile pictures, the two can even chat. An important tool for Fin to help express the worries about his inner whale-being. Slimy guests that suddenly appeared inside Fin and started making mischief. Some of them even specialize in being a nuisance to Ernest. Even more guests? Unlike the Squiddies though, they seem to be quite helpful. What might those springy fellows be up to?"