Where Is May 2021's Team GO Rocket Research In Pokémon GO?

In the past, months that featured Team GO Rocket research in Pokémon GO would be quite predictable. Midnight would strike and we'd be greeted with the new Team GO Rocket Special Research when we opened up the app. However, there was a change made last month that switched everything up. Rather than being a separate Special Research, April 2021's Team GO Rocket Research was a Timed Research that only lasted a short while. Now, May 2021 has begun and Shadow Moltres is available as Giovanni's encounter for anyone who saved a Super Rocket Radar… but where is the new Team GO Rocket research for those who play monthly and use their Super Rocket Radar as intended? Here's the details on how May 2021's Team GO Rocket research will be given.

Niantic confirmed on the Pokémon GO blog that this month's Team GO Rocket research will again be Timed Research rather than Special Research. This time, it will be tied to the Luminous Legends X event which will introduce the Legendary Pokémon Xerneas to Tier Five raids. Here's what Niantic had to say about how this event will lead to the May 2021 Giovanni battle:

This month, Giovanni will have Shadow Moltres in his grasp! If you haven't already, complete the latest Team GO Rocket Special Research, The Higher They Fly…, to earn a Super Rocket Radar. This will help you track down the Team GO Rocket Boss and save Shadow Moltres! You can also receive a Super Rocket Radar from Timed Research that'll be available during the Luminous Legends X event.

It's quite strange of them to mention the previous Special Research in that manner when it's generally suggested to complete the Giovanni battle every time it's offered so that you don't miss any Shadow Pokémon. In any case, we now know that we won't have to wait long to obtain our May Super Rocket Radar so we can get Shadow Moltres which will be offered for some players for the third time.