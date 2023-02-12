Wild Hearts Releases New CG Trailer Showing Off More Of The Game Get a better look at the land and many of the creatures you'll run into in Wild Hearts with an all-new GC trailer.

Koei Tecmo and Electronic Arts have released a new CG trailer for Wild Hearts, as they give us a much better look at the world and creatures around. The trailer gives you a far better understanding of the story at large as you'll make your way through different environments to take out creatures of massive power and scale. The nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer shows off various landscapes you'll need to traverse as well as the various beasts you'll encounter. Enjoy the latest trailer before the game is released this week on February 17th, 2023.

"Wild Hearts takes place in Azuma, a fantasy landscape inspired by feudal Japan, that is now rampaged by the once peaceful Kemono – altering their environment at the cost of citizens' lives. The Kemono range from plant-infused squirrels to the massive Kingtusk wild boar. After a dreadful fight with the winter wolf Deathstalker, players become bearers of a life-sustaining technology and are compelled to restore balance across the region. In Wild Hearts, players journey through Azuma as a lone wolf or pack-hunt with up to two friends thanks to the game's co-op and crossplay features across all platforms. Players can expand their battle plans and go on special missions while pack hunting, join other hunters in the world, or take on Kemono on their own."

"Wild Hearts is a unique twist on the hunting genre, where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in a seamless co-op. No one remembers why the Kemono began their rampage through a once-prosperous Azuma. Fueled by desperation, they wield the power of primal nature at its most destructive. For a while, it seemed that none could stand against their overwhelming might. But hope arrives in the form of a formidable hunter armed with deadly weapons and ancient technology called Karakuri that could turn the tide of battle."