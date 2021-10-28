Will Hoopa Unbound Arrive In Pokémon GO In November 2021?

The Season of Mischief began in Pokémon GO back in September 2021. It is the final season of the first year of season-based gameplay in Pokémon GO, which began in December 2021 with the Season of Celebration. So far, each season has culminated in a major event with the Season of Celebration ending with Pokémon GO Tour Kanto, the Season of Legends climaxing in the Luminous XY events, and the Season of Discover being capped of with Pokémon GO Fest 2021. The Season of Mischief has been a bit different, with the defining feature as a season-long Special Research called Mischief Misunderstood. Early in the season, the Mischief Misunderstood questline offered an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa who had been teased since GO Fest. Now, there are still many pages remaining of this Hoopa-themed Special Research, with many clues pointing toward the questline culminating in an encounter with Hoopa Unbound.

Hoopa Unbound is another Forme of Hoopa. The version we received, Hoopa Confined, has the more cute, sprite-like appearance of Mythical Pokémon like Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, etcetera while Hoopa Unbound looks like… well, I suppose a cross between a genie, a bull, a member of the Ginyu Force, and a juggler.

There is currently a bit in the November 2021 section of the Pokémon GO blog that talks about a special event, in which people will "learn more" about Hoopa. Here's what was said:

???: The Season of Mischief will close out with an epic event! From November 26, 2021, to November 29, 2021, Trainers who completed the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story will be able to unlock a Special Research story where Trainers will have an opportunity to learn more about Hoopa. Stay tuned!

So what do you think? Will we get Hoopa Unbound in Pokémon GO as the Season of Mischief reaches its culmination? Leave your theories in the comments below!